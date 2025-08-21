Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Says OnlyFans Account Is ‘Easiest Money I’ve Ever Made’ Tennis pro Sachia Vickery is unapologetically backing her OnlyFans account, calling it a source of "easy money."







Tennis star Sachia Vickery is standing by her OnlyFans account and all the easy money it adds to her bank account.

Vickery, who’s currently ranked 559 and competing in the US Open 2025 qualifiers in New York City, engaged with her fans and followers through a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. The 30-year-old professional athlete didn’t hold back when asked about her OnlyFans account and the content she posts on the paid subscription-based platform.

“I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me,” said Vickery, as captured by the Daily Mail. “It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made, and I enjoy doing it.”

The Hollywood, Florida, native went on to defend women who use OnlyFans, noting that after joining the platform earlier this year, she quickly realized how much money could be earned in such a short time.

“I will never talk s— about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life,” Vickery wrote. “Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook, really.”

Just as her OnlyFans content comes at a price, the tennis star revealed that anyone interested in dating her must first put down a $1,000 deposit.

“I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men. I now require a pre-date deposit. Send me $1,000, and we can make it happen. My Cash App is $Sachiavick,” she wrote.

Vickery later shared a screenshot of a $1,000 CashApp payment from someone who took her up on the dating offer.

“Y’all thought I was joking 😂😂😂 ,” she wrote over the photo. “1k pre date deposit is now my requirement I no longer date for free due to male behavior think if it as a future investment like this gentlemen 😘.”

Following Vickery’s Q&A, a representative for the tennis star issued a statement clarifying her use of OnlyFans, emphasizing that it should not be categorized as “sex work.”

“The only comment we have is that what Ms. Vickery does on the OnlyFans platform should not be considered ‘sex work’ as stated in the Daily Mail article,” the statement said.

“She posts suggestive material. There is no full nudity or sexual acts performed. The Daily Mail article misrepresented her, hence why no quotes were provided by Ms. Vickery.”

The only reason Vickery joined OnlyFans is because she “was off 6 months due to a major injury, and in that time, OnlyFans was pursued; tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans,” the rep added.

