Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shannon Sharpe Accuser Quits OnlyFans One Day After Settlement Seemingly ‘Retires’ Her The woman announced her retirement nearly 24 hours after the settlement news dropped.







Shannon Sharpe’s accuser, who filed a $50 million lawsuit against the NFL legend for sexual assault, has retired from OnlyFans one day after settling her lawsuit.

Gabriella Zuniga, whose identity was revealed in a response to the April lawsuit by Sharpe’s legal team, recently announced her retirement from the content subscription service. The ShadeRoom reposted her news, where the 20-something shared that she won’t be off her fans’ screens for too long.

“Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years,” wrote Zuniga in the July 19 post. ” This community has given me a life I could have never imagined. I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share.”

While offered for any creator subscription, OnlyFans has become notably used for sexual content. Zuniga also posted explicit content on the site.

Zuniga filed the jaw-dropping lawsuit in April, leaving the internet stunned by her accusations of assault and battery against Sharpe. The 57-year-old former football player’s legal team also wrote a response defending their client, calling her lawsuit a “shake down” to extort the sports show host, and that the attempt will not succeed.

However, Zuniga’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, announced July 18 that the two parties had settled. He stated that both called it a “consensual and tumultuous relationship,” which reportedly left Zuniga a richer woman.

JANE DOE V. SHANNON SHARPE



On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful… — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) July 18, 2025

“Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship,” detailed Buzbee to X. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed-upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

Zuniga’s efforts for her semblance of justice succeeded, leading her to quit the life she had with Sharpe. The internet quickly deduced that Zuniga made enough money from the settled lawsuit to leave the adult hustle behind. Many on social media began suggesting that Sharpe gave her an out to retire early from OnlyFans.

“Check cleared. Hello, early retirement,” commented one user.

Another added, “Got that bag and dipped out. Black men, we gotta be smarter! Smh.”

A third commenter mentioned that the woman had gained retirement money that could have gone to Sharpe’s own family.

“Shannon out here, retiring people that ain’t his mama [face palm emoji.]”

Even some celebrities joined in on the clowning. Summer Walker commented with a laughing emoji to show her feelings toward “Unc’s” messy love life. However, with the lawsuit officially closed, Sharpe may return to his temporarily paused hosting gigs with ESPN.

RELATED CONTENT: HEROES IRL: Black Couple Detains Suspected Arsonist In Runyon Canyon, 6 Months After California Wildfire Aftermath