by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sandra 'Pepa' Denton Surprises Spinderella On Stage Amid Group Split Pepa and Spinderella have reunited amid the DJ's split from Salt-N-Pepa.







Spinderella was reunited with one of her former Salt-N-Pepa group members at a Halloween party on Sunday.

Sandra “Pepa” Denton surprised Spinderella on Sunday when she walked out on stage during her former DJ’s set and let her know it’s all love despite their ongoing split. TMZ captured footage of Pepa and Spinderella making amends and performing three of their classic songs: “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man.”

Spinderella informed the crowd that she and Pepa had been talking behind the scenes, and the rapper’s surprise appearance during her DJ set confirmed that all was well and the former group members were headed in the right direction.

“I ain’t giving up,” Pepa said in the mic as the crowd cheered.

Will Smith’s longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff, was on hand to show his support for Pepa and Spinderella mending fences. The performance between Pepa and Spinderella follows the iconic trio’s transition to a duo after Spinderella sued the group over a royalties dispute in 2020, ultimately leading to her exclusion from the 2021 film biopic.

“Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special..,” Spinderella tweeted at the time. “Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.”

The star continued, “Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production..all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special.., Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. — Spinderella (@Spindeezy) January 22, 2021

Spinderella’s exclusion from the biopic came after she announced her official termination from the group two years earlier when she first filed her royalties dispute. The DJ had been part of the pioneering all-female hip-hop group from 1987 until her departure in 2019.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019, I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention.”

Pepa and Spinderella’s reunion suggests a possible full group comeback if Saljoinsin.

