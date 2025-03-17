Aniya Gourdine Calls Dad After Winning HBCU Women’s Basketball Championship

After a historic moment occurred for Aniya Gourdine when her school, Southern University and A&M College, defeated Alcorn State University for the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship while still on the basketball court, she immediately called her father to celebrate.

According to HBCU Gameday, when the game was over, Gourdine rushed to find her mobile phone so she could speak to the man who not only introduced her to the sport but helped her prepare for this moment by working with her on her basketball skills.

The Southern University women’s basketball team defeated its opponent by a blowout score of 64-44 at Gateway Center Arena, where the WNBA team, the Atlanta Dream, and the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League play their home games.

When the contest was done, Gourdine found her phone and spoke to her father. She told the media outlet what transpired during the phone call.

“I am so happy for you,” Gourdine said her father told her.

“It just meant everything. He was really the one who really worked me out, got me to play [basketball]. …It was only right that I called him.”

Before the game started for both teams, her father, Jerome Gourdine, said she had been waiting for the moment to play in the NCAA postseason tournament.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl,” Gourdine said.

Her stat line for the game was nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The victory helped fulfill a goal of hers when she set out to win and advance to the coveted March Madness tournament. Now, she has the chance to attend and participate in the NCAA Championship tournament.

Southern University is the No. 16 seed and will play the No. 1 seed, University of California San Diego.

“WE’RE IN!

“Your 2025 SWAC Champions are dancing! 🕺🏀

“The Lady Jags have secured the #16 seed and are set to face UC San Diego in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament!

#TheBluePrint“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern University Women’s Basketball (@southernu_wbb)

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Says WNBA Players Are Prepared To Strike To Demand Higher Pay