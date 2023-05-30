Jordan Brand Taps Sarah Mensah To Be It’s First Black Woman President

Just two years ago, Sarah Mensah made history when she became the first Black woman vice president at Nike North America; now, Nike has promoted the executive to President of Jordan Brand. This creates another footnote in history as she becomes the first woman to serve in this role and the first Black woman to become Jordan Brand president.

In 2022, Footwear News reported that she spent five years with Jordan Brand before taking on the role of VP at Nike. In 2018, Mensah became the vice president of the brand’s Latin America and Asia Pacific regions, and in her last position, she oversaw Nike’s North America region.

She told the media outlet that when she was appointed VP, NIKE was showing its commitment to diversity and elevating women. “It’s important to me personally and to our athletes, our employees, our consumers. We talk a lot about listening to them, and the best way to listen is to reflect them,” Mensah said at the time. “I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility because Nike means so much to the Black community. To be the first Black woman leading this geography is an incredible mandate.”

Boardroom reported that Mensah would be taking over the role from former Jordan Brand President Craig Williams, who is changing positions to become president of Geographies & Marketplace at Nike, Inc.

Years before Mensah made her mark at Jordan Brand and Nike, she worked as the vice president and chief operating officer of the Portland Trailblazers from 2009 to 2012. During her time in that role, the Trailblazers’ revenue grew by 105%.

Additionally, Mensah earned two degrees from the University of Oregon before spending 19 years with the Portland Trailblazers. She worked her way up the corporate ladder from sales manager to executive vice president/chief operating officer. Sarah Mensah continues to be a dominating force in the industry and is paving the way for the next generation.