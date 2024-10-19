News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Video Of Black Florida Teenager Racially Profiled By White Neighbors Goes Viral, Police Now Investigating Four white men followed and harassed teen as he went for a walk in his own neighborhood.







A Black Florida teenager posted a video on social media of him being racially harassed by several white men while walking in a Sarasota community. The video clip generated millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. It also drew disgust from residents. Police have now stated they have started an investigation into the matter.

The teenager, who wasn’t identified but uses the handle @kuttup_4pick on Instagram, filmed himself walking along the neighborhood while four white men are seen harassing him for walking in the area. Because he had no power in his house due to Hurricane Helene, the teen decided to take a walk while speaking to his girlfriend on the phone.

The men are seen following him and questioning whether he lives in the neighborhood (he reportedly does) or if he is visiting someone who lives there. As the young boy minds his business and continues walking, you hear the white men trying to agitate him, one even saying that he walked by his house four times and was looking at his wife. This went on for 10 minutes. At one point in time, one of the men goes to grab what appears to be a weapon but as it looks like he is about to attack the boy, he is stopped by another man on the scene.

The boy’s mother reposted the video clip on her social media account as well to bring attention to the incident and to complain about her son being harassed by these white men.

Another Instagram user, @thatdaneshguy also reposted the video along with information, offering one of the men’s Instagram handle. At the time of the post, the user writes that the Sarasota Police Department had determined that “No crime occurred.” However, after the video clips went viral, the police department issued a statement saying that they are now investigating the issue.

The statement reads, “The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a video circulating on various social media platforms of an incident that occurred in the Skye Ranch neighborhood on Thursday, October 10. Detectives have been assigned and are actively locating and interviewing witnesses in what appears to be an altercation involving neighbors and a male subject who was recording himself as he was walking.”

