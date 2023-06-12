Saxophonist Alleges Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Assaulted Her

People across social media are clutching their pearls at the recent allegations against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie star Tenoch Huerta. The Wakanda Forever actor, who starred as Namor, has been labeled a “sexual predator” by saxophonist Maria Elena Ríos online. The musician poured out her experience in a Twitter post.

Es muy difícil hablar del abuso emocional y abuso de poder de un depredador sexual que es amado en el mundo por interpretar a un personaje de una película como @TenochHuerta En apariencia encantador, la gran característica de un narcisista + una buena porción de victimización. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

While lashing out at the Poder Prieto collective, a Mexico-based group of creatives working to combat racism in the entertainment industry, Ríos accused the organization of protecting Huerta, a “violent sexual predator” Comic Book Movie reported.

“It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta,” Ríos said.

She also attacked Huerta’s character, saying he was “Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.”

Her series of Tweets began as she denounced the infrastructure of the Poder Prieto collective, citing racism and monetary disputes. Ríos and Huerta are associated with the collective, relating to why she’d say that the collective “protected” the Black Panther actor.

Her statements were met with support and backlash, with some users asking why she didn’t come forward when the incident happened.

Y por que no lo denunciaste de inmediato? — B€TT¥ ツ (@mtz_tt) June 11, 2023

Huerta was announced as part of the cast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year. Huerta’s star quality was immediately met with awe by diverse audiences. Known for his work in films such as Sin Nombre and Narcos: Mexico, Huerta’s good looks and humble energy has been well received.

Huerta’s representation has yet to make a statement on his behalf, and the actor has not personally spoken about the allegations.

