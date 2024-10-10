October 10, 2024
Scarface ‘Grateful’ After Undergoing Open-Heart Surgery
'To be upright and smiling today shows you that God ain't nothing to play with'
The 2025 Grandmaster Awards took place on Oct. 5 in Las Vegas, and Grandmaster Caz, Kool Moe Dee, and Roxanne Shanté were honored. Last year’s recipient, Brad Jordan, known to the hip-hop world as Scarface, was also in attendance. On his social media profile, he revealed his recent surgery and updated his status.
The former “Geto Boys” group member showed a photo of himself suited up at the event, smiling, and told his nearly 400,000 followers about a recent health scare and let them know them know that “God ain’t nothing to play with.”
“Six weeks ago, I underwent open heart surgery. To be upright and smiling today shows you that God ain’t nothing to play with… and again, I say, I’m grateful. It could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive.”
A day after posting that joyful message, the “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” lyricist then showed a picture of the doctor who performed the surgery, saving him from “Certain death.”
He stated that the unnamed doctor was one of the most sought-after surgeons in the world, having been told that he was hard to get but was scheduled to be seen by him. He went on to say that there was a planned aortic aneurysm and a leaky valve repaired, but something unexpected took place.
“when he got me cut open, my aneurysm had torn the entire circumference of my aorta ( certain death ), but nope, no surprise to him. I woke 24hrs+ later and asked him, why me, doc? Out of all the people you could’ve worked on? He looked up to the heavens and he did this ☝🏻 wow, and again I say I’m grateful….”
In August, it was reported that the Houston rap legend had been hospitalized via an Aug. 24 Instagram post that showed him in a hospital bed with electrode wires across his chest and a breathing tube in his nose.
The Houston Chronicle reported that the rapper and producer appeared to be in an ICU cardiovascular unit based on a badge visible on a nurse who appeared in Scarface’s Instagram post.