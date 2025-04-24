News by Kandiss Edwards Black Women For The Win! Alabama School ‘Buggy Driver’ Recognized For Her Special Connection With Students 'Sometimes I don't feel like I'm deserving to work at such a great place'







Ann White, a longtime staff member at Saint James School in Montgomery, Alabama, is being recognized not just for her role as director of custodial services but for the warmth and care she shows every day to students and faculty alike.

White, affectionately known on campus as the “Bye Bye Buggy Driver,” guides preschoolers through the hallways in carts each morning. The nickname reflects the special connection she’s built with the youngest students, many of whom run to greet her at the start of the school day.

“I love the kids, and I love this school. Everybody here is family,” White told WSFA. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I’m deserving to work at such a great place.”

White joined Saint James School about eight years ago. Since then, she’s become a familiar and comforting presence across the campus. According to WSFA, White and her team arrive early each morning to ensure the school is spotless before students and staff begin their day.

“It makes me proud to hear the parents and kids show up in the morning and say, ‘It smells so good in here!’” White said.

But her role goes far beyond keeping the school clean. She remembers each child’s name, their favorite snacks, and little things about their families. Teachers say her positivity sets the tone for the entire school.

Saint James School, a private institution serving preschool through 12th grade, emphasizes character, courage, and commitment. According to the school’s mission statement, these values are central to its educational model—values that White says she strives to embody daily.

“We truly believe in what we teach here,” she said.

As schools across the nation continue to recognize the essential roles played by support staff, White’s story is a reminder that impact isn’t always measured by titles or degrees but by the relationships built in everyday moments.

