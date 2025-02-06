News by Sharelle Burt Senate Confirms Scott Turner For The Black Job Of Leading Housing and Urban Development Let's see what Secretary Turner can do!







The Senate confirmed former NFL player Scott Turner on Feb. 5 with a 55-44 vote as the new secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), NPR reported.

After nine years as a professional football player and twice as a Texas State Representative, Turner was tapped to promote investment opportunities in distressed neighborhoods during President Donald Trump’s first term. His latest opportunity in Washington, D.C., will focus on HUD, which, during his hearing, he claimed is “failing at its most basic mission.” He cited record-high homelessness and a shortage of affordable housing that leaves everyday Americans struggling.

Turner’s sentiments differ from those of his tenure leading the people of Texas. As a lawmaker, Turner, the chief visionary officer of multifamily housing developer JPI, opposed the expansion of affordable rental housing and supported a bill permitting landlords to refuse housing to persons on federal housing assistance.

After labeling HUD as a failure, Turner failed to provide specifics to the Senate on plans to turn things around under his leadership. Still, he did say he would review programming while declining Democratic senators’ idea for more federal funding. Turner’s thought process came out after stating he feels HUD needs to streamline programs, with the Section 8 housing voucher program being a specific target. He also mentioned regulations being the reason behind construction slowdowns and adding to housing costs.

He wants to work with state leadership to combat the issue. Turner’s confirmation makes him the 12th of Trump appointees permitted to lead federal departments and the only Black cabinet nominee and member of the Trump-Vance administration.

Democratic senators John Fetterman (Pa.) and Peter Welch (Vt.) were the only two who voted in support alongside every Republican lawmaker, according to The Hill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) backed Turner’s sentiments, stating in a floor speech that he feels the former cornerback “has the grit, the determination, and passion to get it done.” “This is an important role. Our country is facing a housing crisis affecting big cities, rural areas, tribal lands — literally every part of our country,” Thune said.

“Higher construction costs and burdensome regulations have made homebuilding challenging. And what homes are on the market are too pricey for many Americans.”

In a joint statement, the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council congratulated the secretary, saying he is the “right leader.” “Secretary Turner’s expansive background in rental housing, community development and economic revitalization makes him the right leader for HUD at the right time,” the statement read.

