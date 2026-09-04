photo credit: Copyright by Steve Lipofsky Basketballphoto.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Sports by Edwian Stokes Scottie Pippen’s Classic Kicks Outpace Air Jordan In August Retail Triumph Pippen achieved notable commercial success in the global footwear market.







For six championship seasons in Chicago, Scottie Pippen was the ultimate co-architect of a basketball dynasty, navigating the perpetual eclipse cast by Michael Jordan’s towering legacy. Yet in the relentless multibillion-dollar machinery of modern sneaker commerce, where culture, economic clout, and heritage collide, the narrative had a historic shift. This August, Pippen didn’t just share the floor with His Airness; he claimed the throne.

A Historic Shift On Retail Shelves

On the weekend of Aug. 21, Pippen achieved notable commercial success in the global footwear market. Nike re-released the Air More Uptempo ’96 “Black White” at $170, and the sneaker sold out within hours on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Demand on the secondary market rose quickly, with prices exceeding $200 across all adult sizes on the GOAT Marketplace.

“This is the pair I’ve been waiting for,” said collector and sneaker YouTuber Jay The Sneaker Guy.

In contrast, Jordan Brand launched two high-profile releases on Aug. 22: the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” ($165) and the legendary Air Jordan 3 “Laser” ($230). Both Jordan models remained on retail shelves after release, with pairs trading below retail value on the resale platform StockX.

That contrasts sharply with earlier years, when new Air Jordan releases sold out within minutes and were often heavily marked up on the resale market, underscoring the remarkable aspect of Pippen’s success at retail this August.

Scarcity, Nostalgia, and Black Economic Power

Industry analysts credit this shift to effective market strategy and supply management. “Jordan Brand continuously pushes out retro Air Jordans in new and OG colorways, causing even the most treasured sneakers to sit on shelves and discount racks,” Sports Illustrated Kicks reported. “Meanwhile, Pippen’s retro Nike shoes are released more sporadically.”

Pippen first wore the striking shoe, which was designed by Wilson Smith, during the historic 1995–96 season with the Chicago Bulls, a campaign in which the team achieved a record 72 wins and only 10 losses before winning the NBA title. The bold “AIR” letters along the sides of the shoe remain one of the most recognizable design features in Black athletic fashion history.

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