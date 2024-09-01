Sean Combs Named In Subpoena Of Miami Hotel Records

The potential federal indictment of Sean Combs appears to be picking up steam as the disgraced mogul was named in a subpoena requesting records from a Miami hotel for any documents or records that involve Combs as well as his ex, Daphne Joy. Joy shares a son with 50 Cent.

According to TMZ, the subpoena is requesting records dating from Jan. 1, 2008 to the present day. The subpoena is also requesting check-in dates, check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences, requests, room service and other billing information, email and physical addresses, phone numbers, and any forms of payment used.

According to Marca, the hotel is the same one at which Combs allegedly assaulted Joy. Prosecutors also requested that the hotel provide the IP addresses of Diddy and any of his guests during that time period. The subpoena, which was filed in the Southern District of New York by federal prosecutors, is the clearest sign yet that charges could potentially be forthcoming for Combs.

Although the entertainment mogul has yet to be charged with a crime, the subpoena suggests that these documents could potentially corroborate any evidence recovered during the federal government’s raid on his homes in March 2024.

In April, the Washington Post reported that it would likely take months for any developments to materialize. Michelle Simpson Tuegel, a Dallas attorney who has worked on high-profile sexual assault cases, told the outlet that the feds were likely still conducting their evaluations of Combs’ digital materials and information.

“When you’re dealing with someone like him who may have cellphones, multiple systems, multiple laptops, and who just conducts a lot of business and probably has a lot of communication, there’s going to be a lot of digital information,” Tuegel told the outlet.

In an April 2024 op-ed for The Guardian, Tayo Bero pointed to the November 2023 lawsuit filed by Combs’ former protegé Cassie Ventura as the focus point for the mogul’s legal troubles. That suit, Bero noted, also contained allegations of sex trafficking.

“Combs’s most recent legal drama (as far as we, the public, know it) began back in November, when his former longtime partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a $30m lawsuit in federal court accusing Combs of a decade-long cycle of violent sexual abuse and trafficking that started when she was just 19 years old.” Bero wrote.

Bero continued, “Combs denied the allegations, and settled the suit a day later for an undisclosed amount. But then other victims – both male and female – came forward with their own disturbing allegations of systematic sexual abuse by Combs and his associates going all the way back to the 90s. And, like many of the other high-profile men entangled in #MeToo accusations, Combs’s house of cards has continued to crumble since.”

