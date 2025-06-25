Diddy Defense Team Take 20 Minutes To Rest Its Case, Closing Arguments Slated For June 26

After all the salacious and surprising testimony presented by the prosecution in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) trial, the entertainer’s defense team took 20 minutes to speak to the courtroom before ending their defense.

According to NBC News, after the government took more than a month to present its case against the entertainment mogul, attorneys for Diddy initially stated that it might take two weeks to present their side, but they informed the court that it would likely be several days. It took even less time as his lawyers took approximately 20 minutes to rest.

With the defense unexpectedly resting its case in such a swift manner, closing arguments will start June 26.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian asked Diddy if it was his decision not to testify on his behalf, and the former Bad Boy executive assured the judge by responding that it was “totally” his decision. Defense attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the case, as they felt that the government had not proven that Diddy was guilty of the crimes he’s been charged with.

Diddy’s attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, told the judge that although the prosecution presented evidence of events, his actions were related to “his personal life and his girlfriends.” The people who worked for him ran errands and made travel arrangements for the No Way Out producer, but prosecutors failed to show that they criminally conspired with him.

Subramanian did not immediately rule on the defense’s request but stated he would reserve ruling on the matter.

The 55-year-old, who has been imprisoned since being arrested and charged in September, has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is looking at possibly facing life in jail if convicted on the charges.

