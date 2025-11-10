Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denies ‘Rumors’ Of Being Caught With Alcohol In Prison Diddy denies claims of being caught with 'homemade alcohol' at Fort Dix prison.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out about recent reports claiming he was caught drinking alcohol while serving out his prison sentence.

Members of the Bad Boy founder’s team took to his X account on Nov. 8 to refute a TMZ report claiming he was caught drinking a “homemade alcohol” concoction made by fermenting sugar, Fanta soda, and apples.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” the since-deleted tweet captured by Page Six read. “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for the Combs family, issued a separate statement about the hip-hop mogul’s mindset as he begins his 50-month sentence at the low-security Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

“Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day,” Engelmayer said. “As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

Claims that Combs was in “trouble with prison officials” over the homemade alcohol were also denied, with a prison official stating there was “no information” to support the allegations. The allegations that Combs was drinking while serving his sentence directly contradict his claim of being “sober for the first time in 25 years,” which he wrote in a letter before being sentenced last month to four years and two months in prison.

“I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes.”

As part of his sentence, Combs is required to participate in mental health and substance abuse programs and pay a $500,000 fine. He is slated for release in May 2028.

