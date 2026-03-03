Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Gets Earlier Release Date After Acceptance Into Drug Rehab Program Sean Combs is set to be released earlier than expected after being accepted into a drug rehabilitation program.







Sean Combs had his projected release date moved up by about six weeks after being admitted into a drug rehabilitation program that may reduce his sentence.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul saw his projected release date move from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, after being accepted into a rehabilitation program last November, Page Six reported. The adjustment follows an earlier extension of his sentence, from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028, in November 2025, when he was accused of violating multiple prison rules at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, where he is serving a four-year term.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” a rep for the Bad Boy founder said at the time he was accepted into the rehab program. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

At the time he was admitted into the rehabilitation program, reports surfaced that he had gotten into “trouble with prison officials” over allegations of consuming homemade alcohol, claims he denied. He was also accused of participating in a prohibited three-way phone call. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper maintained that he was unaware that third-party calls were not permitted. His representative further disputed the allegation, describing the call as procedural and protected under attorney-client privilege.

Combs’ updated release date comes as he appeals his four-year sentence. Following a two-month trial, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on the remaining charges. He filed his appeal in December.

His attorneys have sought his immediate release, arguing for either a reversal of the conviction or a reduced sentence, claiming prosecutors failed to prove their case and that the judge imposed an excessively harsh penalty in violation of his constitutional rights. Federal prosecutors pushed back in February, formally opposing his appeal.

