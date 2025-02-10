News by Sharelle Burt The Family Of Sonya Massey, Killed By White Police Officer, Reaches $10M Settlement With Sangamon County It's a start toward justice....







The family of Sonya Massey, the Black woman killed by police officers after calling 911, reached a $10 million settlement agreement with Sangamon County, Illinois, officials months after the fatal killing, CBS News reports.

County officials negotiated the massive settlement through mediation after “extensive confidential discussions” between county attorneys and lawyers representing Massey’s family. Before moving forward, it must be approved by the Sangamon County Board. In a statement, Board Chairman Andy Van Meter labeled the settlement as part of “Sangamon County’s ongoing efforts to address the tragic death of Sonya Massey.”

“In addition to this agreement, the county is focused on improving its policies and practices through its memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice,” Van Meter wrote.

“That agreement establishes measures to refine crisis response, enhance training, and build community trust.”

Massey, 36, was shot and killed on July 6, 2024, at her home outside of the capital city of Springfield. The victim called 911 over a potential prowler, but minutes after members of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department arrived, Officer Sean Grayson shot and killed Massey in her kitchen while she was checking on a pot of boiling water while saying, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Greyson was later fired for his actions after claiming he was fearful for his life. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct in Massey’s death. While he pleaded not guilty, he is still behind bars awaiting trial.

Van Meter confirmed that the settlement won’t have an economic impact on the community, citing no tax raises, no additional debt, or cut county services, according to WGN TV. “No price paid can take back the actions of a rogue former deputy, but this agreement is an effort to provide some measure of recompense to the Massey family for their unimaginable loss,” the board chair said.

“The county remains committed to working with the community to strengthen policies to try to ensure tragedies like this never happen again.”

While board member Sam Cahnman says Van Meter will need to clarify where the money will come from, Massey’s family is seemingly pleased with the agreement but will continue to press for accountability on county officials’ involvement with her death. “We’re going to get justice for sure. I know. We are, for sure,” Massey’s son, Malachi Hill-Massey, said following the shooting.

Co-chair of the Sonya Massey Commission JoAnn Johnson shared similar sentiments in light of the settlement announcement, stating, “The fact that that settlement has been reached is not going to impact the commission’s work in any way.” “We have so many different things that we were trying to address,” Johnson continued.

