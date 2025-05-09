Judge Denies Sean Kingston’s Request To Perform Before Sentencing in Fraud Case

A judge has denied convicted recording artist Sean Kingston’s request to perform he faces a possible jail sentence.

According to AllHipHop, Kingston was invited to perform in Milwaukee for Summerfest 2025 and wanted permission to attend even though Judge David Leibowitz has Kingston on home confinement until his sentencing.

The “Beautiful Girls” artist, along with his mother, Janice Turner, was found guilty after the government charged the pair with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes.

The jury found that they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, and furniture, amounting to more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.

Kingston and Turner were arrested after authorities accused them of defrauding several businesses, including a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, and a luxury microLED TV company.

The pair was accused of stealing almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds between October 2023 and March of this year.

WBLS reported that Kingston’s attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, filed a “formal motion asking the court to allow him to travel for a high-profile festival appearance.”

Bozanic told the court that Kingston has struggled to make money “since being placed on home detention, since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district.”

Before mother and son were arrested, Kingston was serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property. In contrast, Turner served nearly 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000.

They could be sentenced to up to 20 years for each count. Sentencing is scheduled for August 15.

