Sean Kingston And His Mom Ordered To Pay Restitution In Addition to Jail Time U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz ordered the duo to pay a victim only identified as 'B.C.,' following convictions in a $1 million fraud scheme.







Rapper Sean Kingston (born Kisean Paul Anderson) and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, have been ordered by a federal court to pay $38,500 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz ordered the mother and son duo to pay a victim only identified as “B.C.”, following convictions in a $1 million fraud scheme. The restitution order comes as Kingston begins serving a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Turner was sentenced to five years behind bars, the Miami Herald reported.

Kingston and Turner committed their multiple crimes between April 2023 and March 2024, procuring luxury merchandise deals where buyers were lured with promises of social media promotion

“[Kingston] contacted victims through a social media platform to arrange the purchase of high-end merchandise,” the Secret Service said in a news release. “[Kingston] used his celebrity status to gain his victims’ trust—offering to feature their products on social media or name-dropping high-profile celebrities as potential referral clients.”

When payment was due, Kingston or Turner sent the victims fake wire transfer receipts. “In reality, no funds were ever transferred from legitimate accounts. Most victims were never paid; others received payment after filing lawsuits or involving law enforcement,” the statement read.

More than $1 million worth of merchandise was obtained during the scam, including a bulletproof Escalade.

Kingston and Turner were indicted in July 2024 following a SWAT raid on Kingston’s luxury rental home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. Investigators traced dozens of victims and luxury items, including that bulletproof Escalade, designer watches, and a large LED television, tied to the scheme.

A federal jury found Kingston, 35, and Turner, 63, guilty of five wire fraud-related charges. ordered him to enter a 500-hour residential drug- and alcohol-treatment program, according to court records.

