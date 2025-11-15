NBA Star Sebastian Telfair Returned To Brooklyn Projects, Documentary Shows

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, who hails from Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y., has gone from rags to riches and now back to rags, as a documentary was recently released showing him living back in the projects where he grew up.

According to Complex, Telfair, who is currently in prison after being one of 18 former NBA players charged and convicted in an insurance scheme, is the subject of a doc that shows him back in the place he was raised, Mermaid Houses. The film’s title is “Sebastian Telfair: Finals Days of Freedom.” Telfar is serving a six-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey, and is expected to be released in early 2026.

Teflair, who is also the cousin of another former NBA player, Stephon Marbury, who also hails from Brooklyn, was one of the great stories of talented basketball players from New York City (Rod Strickland, Kenny Smith, Malik Sealy (R.I.P.), Mark Jackson, to name a few), who made a name for themselves and went to college and then the NBA to have succesful careers making millions of dollars in the process.

Former NBA star Sebastian Telfair moves back in the project’s due to poor money management.



The Coney Island product played for at least eight NBA teams between 2004 and 2014 (the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns were among them). The film does a good job in documenting his career, and in documentary he reveals how certain circumstances led him to return to the projects before having to serve his prison term at FCI Fort Dix–the same facility where Diddy is currently serving his sentence.

“The day I picked up a basketball was the day I was for sure knowing I was going to make it out,” Telfair said in the episode. “After being the No. 1 player in New York City history, I turned that dream into a reality. I played over 10 years in the NBA and made tens of millions of dollars. I had everything I ever dreamed of.”

He cops to having several issues in his personal life that have brought him back “home.”

“But after a series of legal issues and personal problems, my life has become something I could never imagine. I’m right back to where it all began. Back in Coney Island, back in the projects, back in the fire.”

You can view the trailer for the documentary below:

