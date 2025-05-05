Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards ‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ Season 2 Mid-Season Return Promises Non-Stop Hilarity Ms. Pat is bringing sheer shenanigans to the second half of 'Ms. Pat Settles It.'







Comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams is celebrating the second half of Season 2 of her BET courtroom comedy series Miss Pat Settles It. In a recent interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Ms. Pat shared her enthusiasm for the show’s continuation. She also spoke about her Ms. Pat scripted television show and her comedic journey.

Season 2 of Ms. Pat Settles It is well underway. The first half of the season has aired, and the comedian says she’s pleased about the remaining episodes.

“I’m feeling great, you know, people caught the first half of it earlier this year, so now we’re making the other half of it.”

Ms. Pat presides over real-life disputes with the jury comprising friends, family, and special guests, including Ray J, Tamar Braxton, and more. While Pat is the seasoned comedian on set, she admits the guests often can make her laugh. She recounts an episode involving two women who met in federal prison. Ms. Pat describes uncontrollably laughing at the shenanigans of the plaintiff, a woman who “weighed 102lbs, but she was ready to fight.”

Beyond her courtroom rule, Ms. Pat draws from personal experiences in her comedy. She stressed the importance of timing when addressing sensitive topics about her history. She describes her comedy and personality as “raw.” Still, she emphasizes she shares only when the time is right.

For instance, she postponed an episode about her experience with molestation until the third season of the Ms. Pat Show because she wasn’t initially prepared to tackle it.

Discussing her comedic evolution, Ms. Pat acknowledges she has grown significantly since her early days in stand-up.

“I’ve grown a lot. I realize I’m not the only person that’s been through something, so when I open my mouth and say the things that I’ve been through, I’m not just speaking for Ms. Pat, I’m speaking for everybody,” she said.

When asked about advice for aspiring comedians, especially Black women, Ms. Pat emphasized perseverance.

“Do you. Don’t stop. The key to anything in life is to keep going. Stop worrying about everybody else pointing to you. Point to yourself.”

Fans can catch new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9C on BET. Additionally, the Ms. Pat Show is set to return for its 5th season this fall.

