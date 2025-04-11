BET Announces Lineup, Events For BET Experience 2025

The BET Media Group has announced the return of the BET Experience, taking place in Los Angeles June 5-8, 2025.

The BET Experience is a multi–day celebration featuring the best in music culture, and community. This year’s lineup features a variety of music artists throughout the week leading up to the BET Awards happening June 9.

The festivities start June 5, highlighted by Buju Banton headlining a performance at the Hollywood Palladium. Before the reggae icon hits the stage, the BET Experience will collaborate with WayMaker Men’s Summit on June 5 and 6 at The Beehive by SoLa Impact.

There will be two days of networking, engaging in empowering conversation, and community-building primarily focused on men of color. (You can register for this powerful event here.) Expected guest speakers include Nick Cannon, Ben Crump, and Michael Jai White.

A free event, BETX 2025 FanFest, will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8.

On June 8, The Hollywood Bowl will feature the return of The Roots Picnic for A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of ‘95 which will feature the legendary Philadelphia group along with Lil’ Kim, Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs–N–Harmony, Raekwon, Goodie Mob, E–40, DJ Quik, and Havoc (Mobb Deep).

There is also a BET R&B Night at the YouTube Theater on June 8 featuring performances by Jagged Edge, Donell Jones, and Eric Bellinger along with a special R&B ONLY set featuring Tiára Monique and JABARI.

More details about performers and shows during the BET Experience will be announced at a later date.

For information about any of the events taking place during BET Experience, you can visit online. Updated info can also be viewed on social media on Twitter @bet, or by using #BETX.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Shouts Out Blue Ivy For BET YoungStars Award Win