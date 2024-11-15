News by Sharelle Burt New Memoir Outs Secret Service Agent’s Rendezvous At Obama’s Hawaii Mansion 'Under Cover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma' was released on Oct. 28.







A new memoir is dropping spicy details of a former Secret Service agent being fired for bringing a past lover to former President Barack Obama’s Hawaii mansion, ABC News reports.

Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma, written by the unidentified agent’s ex-lover, Koryeah Dwanyen, details how she was invited to join the agent at the Obamas’ beachfront property in 2022 while the former First Family was away.

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” the agent, identified as “Dale,” said, according to Dwanyen.

Dwaynen said Dale had photos of the mansion, including Michelle Obama’s bathroom, which prompted a suggestion. “We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen writes.

The Oct. 28 release of the book, heaped more scrutiny on the Secret Service following a headline-generating security lapse in July 2024 which resulted in calls for operational reform. Then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, causing the former agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle, to resign. The allegations pinned on “Dale” in the memoir called for a thorough internal investigation.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief of communications, confirmed one incident matching the Hawaii incident described in the self-published book. That led to the agent being terminated immediately.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” Guglielmi said.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated…The U.S. Secret Service’s top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our protectees, and any actions that compromise this commitment are addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

Dwanyen seemingly uncovered the former agent’s secret double life. He mentioned being divorced but the writer found out he was still married after meeting him during a Martha’s Vineyard vacation in Massachusetts. He was still on duty to protect the Obamas who have a home on the upscale island, according to the New York Post.

The agent allegedly also spoke about then-Vice President Mike Pence, whom he was cast to protect during his tenure in the White House. Dwanyen said she then emailed “Dale”‘s boss, whom she once met, to go over safety concerns about the agent, his family, and her own.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orangetheory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” she said. “Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”



