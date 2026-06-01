Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Seneca Connor Launches Platform That Scores Brands On Their Commitment To The Black Community New App and Browser Extension Scores 800+ Companies







Originally published on BlackNews.com.

Seneca Connor, an African American attorney and entrepreneur from Northern California, has officially launched Reckond, a first-of-its-kind consumer accountability platform that scores major brands on their real commitment to the Black community. It also surfaces verified Black-owned business alternatives at the point of purchase. Available today as a mobile app for iOS and as a browser extension for Chrome and Safari, Reckond launches with more than 800 companies scored across seven dimensions of community commitment and a free directory of more than 1,300 verified Black-owned businesses.

Black consumers represent more than $2.2 trillion in annual spending — a force that moves markets and shapes industries. Yet the vast majority of that spending flows to companies with little accountability for their records on workforce diversity, supplier diversity, community investment, and racial equity. At the same time, corporate rollbacks of DEI commitments are accelerating across Fortune 500 companies, leaving consumers with limited tools to separate genuine commitment from marketing language. Reckond was built to close that gap.

How It Works

Reckond evaluates companies across seven publicly documented dimensions using verifiable data sources, including EEOC filings, FEC political contribution records, supplier diversity disclosures, the NAACP Black Consumer Advisory, and the As You Sow Racial Justice Scorecard. Each brand receives a score from 0 to 100 and a letter grade from A through F, and is curved based on the entire brand population. Scores are editorial opinion, generated through an independent, attorney-built methodology, and are not for sale.

When a consumer searches for a brand in the Reckond mobile app or visits a brand’s product page while using the Reckond browser extension, they see the brand’s Reckond Score and are shown verified Black-owned alternatives in the same product category. Every click goes directly to the Black-owned business’s own website. Reckond does not capture transactions or retain commission on sales.

Scoring Dimension/ What Is Evaluated:

Workforce Diversity: Black representation at entry, management, executive, and board levels

Supplier Diversity: Documented spend with Black-owned and minority-owned suppliers

Political Alignment: Political contribution history and alignment with Black community interests

Crisis Response: How the brand has responded to racial justice moments and community crises

Black Spending & Investment: Tracks whether the company directs real money toward Black communities

— through advertising spend with Black-owned media, investment in Black entrepreneurs, HBCU endowments, or community development funds. Pledges without disbursement count against a brand.

Legal Record: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing record and documented discrimination lawsuits and settlements.

Community Investment: Looks at ongoing structural investment in Black communities – not crisis-driven-pledges. This includes partnerships with HBCUs, presence in Black neighborhoods, support for Black cultural institutions, and employee volunteerism or matching programs directed at Black causes.

The Free Black-Owned Business Directory

Reckond’s directory of Black-owned businesses is completely free for every business listed — at launch and permanently. Black-owned businesses are the beneficiaries of the Reckond platform, not its revenue source. There are no listing fees, no platform charges, and no commissions collected on sales. Reckond drives consumer traffic directly to each business’s own website. The directory launches with more than 1,300 verified Black-owned businesses across fashion, beauty, food and beverage, home goods, financial services, tech, and more.

About the Founder

Reckond was founded by Seneca Connor, a licensed California attorney and MBA holder who built the platform’s scoring methodology, legal framework, and evidentiary standards herself. Connor is also the founder and CEO of The Bag Icon LLC, an accessible luxury accessories brand that has earned editorial coverage in Black Enterprise, Business Insider, Yahoo, and Essence, and the creator of The Spotlight Program, an Instagram feature series that highlights Black-owned brands at no cost. Reckond is the technology infrastructure for a mission Connor has pursued across her entire career: ensuring that the Black dollar lands where it belongs.

Reckond is available now via the website, Reckond.com, and can also be downloaded from the Apple iOS App Store. It will be available on the Google Play Store in June 2026.

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