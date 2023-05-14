ICYMI: 50-Year Old First-Time Mom Births Baby Girl; The Father is 61

Since the couple got married in 2008, they have always dreamed of having their own baby. But years have passed and Susie still didn’t get pregnant. They tried consulting doctors but they were always told that it could not happen.

Aside from their age, Susie had uterine fibroids and Tony had some medical issues that lowered their chances to have a baby in a natural way.

That is when they tried other procedures like IVF and egg donation. Cone Health OBGYN Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith referred them to Carolinas Fertility Institute where Susie’s fibroids were removed before performing rounds of egg collections and IVF.

“None of that worked, and we were down to our last embryo,” Susie Troxler told WFMY News about their experience. “They bring me into the ultrasound, and the first thing they said was, ‘Oh, she’s moving!’ I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Susie gave birth to a healthy baby girl that they named Lily, during the pandemic

“We are thrilled. Sleep-deprived, but totally beyond worth it. She is a miracle baby,” Susie said.

Meanwhile, even though giving birth at the age of 50 is extremely rare, Harraway-Smith said it is not always recommended as it involves risks

Several key risks include:

Preeclampsia is a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy and can become life-threatening

is a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy and can become life-threatening Gestational diabetes

Ectopic pregnancy happens when the egg is attached outside of your uterus

happens when the egg is attached outside of your uterus Moms older than 50 also have a higher risk of needing a cesarean delivery

Miscarriage

Stillbirth

