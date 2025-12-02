Lifestyle by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Seniors On The Runway’ Allows Elderly Folks In Atlanta To Hit The Catwalk As Models The organization wants older people to get on the catwalk and regain confidence in their strut.







Older residents in Atlanta can finally strut their stuff with a new event focusing on seniors.

While many may assume older people want to take things easy, this new initiative allows them to show off their confidence no matter their age. Called “Seniors on the Runway,” the fashion show allows older participants to embrace their model behavior.

Put on by Carrie “Dr. Tut” Tut Hamilton, the event began in 2006. Hamilton wanted a way for seniors to feel empowered and beautiful as they aged gracefully. Instead of doing leisurely activities, these older models hit the catwalk to strut away any pre-conceived notions about what they can do as seniors.

“I want them to see that in their golden years, they don’t have to rock chairs—they can rock runways,” she said to CBS News Atlanta.

Since its inception, Dr. Tut has helped 400 seniors embrace their older beauty and learn new struts in life. She not only puts on the show but also helps them with modeling techniques to help them feel their most beautiful on the runway.

Many of its participants have even become veteran models. Returning every year to put on the show, they encourage all older people in Atlanta to reclaim their power and agency, one strut at a time.

“I want to show the confidence, the wisdom, the stature—everything that comes with my journey to where I am right now,” shared one model, Lisa Edwards. “Every step means something.”

Furthermore, Dr. Tut wants to instill in every older model that there is no age limit on pursuing their dreams and finding a new purpose. With every show, she inspires another senior citizen to remain confident in their skills and abilities, while reminding them not to count themselves out.

As “Seniors On the Runway” continues practice for its next debut, it remains an organization dedicated to uplifting older people as they hit their best era yet.

