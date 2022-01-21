Serena Williams Joins Blockchain Company Sorare to Assist in the World of Sports

Tennis champion Serena Williams continues to make moves off the tennis court to solidify her business portfolio.

Sorare, a blockchain fantasy football game on Ethereum, announced that the famous tennis player joined the company as a board advisor. The platform uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to tokenize players as crypto-collectibles in the form of digital trading cards.

The biggest athlete of our time knows what it means to #OwnYourGame. We’re excited to welcome @serenawilliams to the Sorare team as Board Advisor. Find out about how Serena will help us in our expansion across new sport categories and more. https://t.co/6k8eosAwX1 — Sorare (@Sorare) January 20, 2022

Williams will provide recommendations to the board on a range of topics, including developing the company’s relationship with athletes around the world and giving advice on Sorare’s strategies to extend the company into new sports categories, including women’s sports. She also will have an impact on future initiatives for making Web3 more inclusive and diverse.

With her expertise in helping build brands and businesses, Williams will help grow the company as Sorare attracts new athletes players and onboards new teams and leagues across sports categories and geographies.

Williams told Forbes that she made a personal investment in Sorare instead of doing so through her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.

“I actually was introduced to Sorare through my husband,” said Williams about Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, who invested in Sorare as part of its $50 million series A round in February 2021. “Sorare does more than just collectibles. They deliver meaningful interactions between users and their favorite teams or players, which I thought was different.”

Williams sees what the future holds in the world of crypto applications for tennis.

​​”When we think of Web3 and we think of crypto: that’s going to be the biggest space for the next several years in terms of growth,” Williams said.