Lifestyle by Black Enterprise AUTO FLEX: Serena Williams Turned A Tournament Purchase Into A Lincoln Legacy Lincoln's one-of-a-kind custom Navigator isn't just a luxury vehicle, it's a monument to Black excellence, entrepreneurial vision, and the art of knowing your worth.







By Kimatni D. Rawlins

In 1998, a teenage Serena Williams did what champions do: she invested in herself. Fresh from her first major tournament earnings, she walked into a dealership and drove off in a Lincoln Navigator, the undisputed champion of sports utility vehicles at the time. She named it Ginger.

That singular act of self-determination, equal parts swagger and sentimentality, planted the seed for what would become one of the most extraordinary automotive collaborations in recent memory. More than two decades later, Lincoln didn’t just invite Serena back into the fold; they handed her the design studio. The result is a bespoke, one-of-a-kind Navigator that functions less like a vehicle and more like an autobiography, rendered in Perfect Rose paint, sheepskin carpet, and laser-engraved steel.

The luxury automotive industry is littered with celebrity endorsements that feel transactional at best. What distinguishes the Serena–Lincoln partnership is a relationship far more valuable than any marketing budget: authenticity. Lincoln’s Global Design Director Christine Park Cheng and her team understood this distinction acutely. They weren’t designing for an ambassador; they were creating for a woman who chose Lincoln before Lincoln chose her.

For BLACK ENTERPRISE readers who understand the compounding power of authentic brand equity, this matters. Serena’s relationship with Lincoln mirrors the kind of organic brand-building that translates into generational cultural currency. It’s the difference between being featured in a campaign and being the inspiration for the product itself.

The vehicle was shown at a private design presentation and walk-around at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan — a rare, invitation-only glimpse into the collaboration’s genesis. Standing inches from the finished Navigator, the intentionality becomes real. The exterior wears Perfect Rose, a deeper interpretation of Lincoln’s Sunrise Copper, infused with Serena’s beloved pink and a constellation-inspired sparkle effect. High Gloss Black panels, Satin Rose Copper grille jewels, and Custom Satin Obsidian trim ride on 24” wheels that communicate prestige. A hand-painted rose with an embedded heart graces the B-pillar and rear tailgate: symbols of femininity, tenacity, and love, fused into one image.

The interior concept is christened Clay Court & Afterglow, a rich, warm-brown leather that imitates the clay courts she played on. Lighter Afterglow Tan adds dimension and softness, creating what the design team describes as a feeling of “embrace.” For a woman who has spent decades in the competitive field, that deliberate invitation to exhale carries profound weight.

Engineering marvels include the 30-way Perfect Position Seats, a Revel Ultima 3D sound system with 28 speakers, the panoramic 48” LCD screen, and the hand-painted Big and Little Dipper constellations dancing across the center console. But it was the laser-engraved sill plates with her mantra, “keep going,” and bearing the birth years of her daughters, Olympia and Adira, in the rear, her own name on the driver’s side, and husband on the passenger side that emotionally touched her. When Serena saw them, she wept.

“She is a true class act and a champion in every sense,” said Christine Park Cheng, Lincoln’s global design director. “We couldn’t be prouder to have her behind our wheel.”

Lincoln’s Rejuvenate wellness system, integrating massaging seats, adaptive ambient lighting, and nature-themed audio, reflects a broader driving experience around high-performance individuals and the infrastructure of rest. For Serena Williams, a champion, entrepreneur, designer, and mother of two, a vehicle that doubles as a mobile sanctuary is not an indulgence. It is a strategic resource.

Lincoln has long mastered the art of energy restoration. The XL body frame, illuminated grille, adaptive suspension, and ventilated massaging seats compose a sanctuary on wheels. This bespoke edition simply elevates that sanctuary to the level of a shrine.

When Serena first laid eyes on the completed Navigator at Lincoln’s studio, she broke into elation: “This deserves a clap, a standing ovation. She’s beautiful!” The spontaneity of that moment is the entire thesis. Lincoln didn’t just build Serena Williams a luxury SUV. They presented her with a monument that began with a young Black woman who trusted her own taste and desires.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Kimatni Rawlins/BE

Kimatni D. Rawlins is the founder and editor-in-chief of Automotive Rhythms, a premier multicultural automotive lifestyle publication. His coverage spans luxury vehicles, motorsport, and the intersection of car culture with Black excellence.