Serena Williams And Michael Strahan Join Ownership Of Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila Baseball champion Derek Jeter and pro golfers Keegan Bradley and Dustin Johnson also became part of the ownership group.









Serena Williams and Michal Strahan are the newest owners of Michael Jordan’s burgeoning Cincoro Tequila company.

The tennis and football champions add to the list of former professional athletes and sports enthusiasts helping Jordan and other NBA-affiliated owners helm their award-winning spirits brand. Along with Williams and Strahan are baseball champion Derek Jeter and pro golfers Keegan Bradley and Dustin Johnson. They are all among the new all-star athletes to join Cincoro’s ownership team, Fox Business reports.

To coincide with the ownership announcement, Cincoro also introduced new 375 mL bottles of blanco, reposado, and añejo to add to their roster of luxury tequila portfolio.

“Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it. We are constantly striving for greatness,” Jordan, co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, said in a press release.

“And now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team.”

Williams already has a decorated business portfolio under her belt with her investment firm Serena Ventures. But her addition at Cincoro allows her to further align herself with sports “greatness.”

“Being part of Cincoro isn’t just about business — it’s about championing a legacy of greatness,” Williams said. “I love Cincoro. Just as I’ve strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

DraftKings Inc. co-founders Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman and CEO Jason Robins also join Cincoro’s all-star line-up of owners. Launched in 2019, the company was founded by Jordan, majority owner of the Boston Celtics Wyc Grousbeck, his wife, financier Emilia Fazzalari, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The luxury tequila company boasts its Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Gold, and Extra Anejo which retail starting at $99. The black bottle of Jeter’s favorite Cincoro Extra Añejo sells for over $1,000 and can go up to $1,600 at some retail locations.

