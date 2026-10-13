Check Out These Sessions At The 2026 XCEL Summit For Men

From career advancement and financial planning to artificial intelligence and mental health, this year’s summit offers tools for professional and personal success. BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2026 XCEL Summit for Men will bring together executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for three days of professional development, wealth-building strategies, and networking opportunities.

The summit, scheduled for Oct. 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, will feature expert-led discussions and interactive workshops designed to help men navigate corporate America, strengthen their leadership skills, and build financial security.

Here are nine sessions attendees won’t want to miss.

The Advanced Leadership Institute Workshop

Calvin Stovall of The Advanced Leadership Institute and other industry leaders will guide participants through five strategies to advance their careers, strengthen executive presence, and increase professional visibility. Attendees will develop personalized 90-day leadership plans.

Driving Revenue: How to Succeed in Corporate Sales

BLACK ENTERPRISE Chief Revenue Officer Kyle Allman and other industry professionals will discuss building lucrative corporate sales careers, securing major accounts, and leveraging sales experience to pursue executive leadership positions.

Health Is Wealth — Winning the War on Prostate Cancer

BLACK ENTERPRISE Chief Content Officer Alfred Edmond Jr. will join health and business professionals to examine prostate cancer, the importance of early detection, and advances in treatment, particularly for Black men.

Build a Salesforce Help Agent Workshop Hosted by Salesforce

Salesforce will lead a hands-on workshop teaching participants how to build artificial intelligence agents without coding experience. Attendees can earn a Salesforce Trailhead badge and gain practical AI skills. Participants must bring a laptop.

How to Recognize and Leverage Your Leadership Style

Executives from Walmart and Salesforce will explore leadership approaches and how professionals can identify their strengths, manage teams effectively, and adapt to different workplace environments.

How to Succeed as a First-Time Manager

Troy Clair, founder of Strategy HQ, will offer strategies for transitioning into management, developing leadership skills, and navigating the challenges of supervising a team for the first time.

Financial Planning: The Future of Investing, Money and Markets

Morgan Stanley wealth adviser Octavius “Ted” Reid III and other financial professionals will examine how AI, digital currencies, and emerging investment trends are changing financial planning and long-term wealth-building strategies.

Protecting Mental Health in a Changing Corporate America

Mental health expert Dr. Jay Barnett and Mid-Career Mastery Founder Adrion Porter will discuss preventing burnout, managing workplace stress, and protecting mental well-being amid corporate layoffs, restructuring, and technological change.

How to Win When You Are the New Guy

Zachary Nunn, CEO of Living Corporate, will share strategies for navigating the first 90 days in a new role, building workplace relationships, earning trust, and adjusting to company culture.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the XCEL Summit for Men continues its mission of equipping Black men with the knowledge, resources, and professional connections needed to advance their careers and strengthen their financial futures.

For more information and registration details, visit the official 2026 XCEL Summit for Men agenda.

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