Deadly Tornadoes, Strong Winds Wreak Havoc Across The South

Bad weather in the South, including tornadoes, caused multiple deaths, power outages, and severe damage, leaving more than 300,000 without power.

The Weather Channel has reported that severe weather wreaked havoc in the southern region of the country on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. The serious weather has left at least four individuals dead as it ripped through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. One person was reported dead in the Houston metro area, while there were two confirmed deaths in Mississippi. North Carolina also reported a death took place in the state.

The weather also left hundreds of thousands without power as officials in various states reported the number of outages over the weekend.

Mississippi – 73,899 outages

North Carolina – 22,093 outages

Georgia – 64,982 outages

Texas – 40,000 outages

Alabama – 47,557 outages

Tennessee – 45,000 outages

Florida – 13,134 outages

South Carolina – 31,000 outages

Louisiana: 52,623 outages

The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in the area on Dec. 28, while Georgia reported one occurred in the state.

The tornadoes and strong winds delayed more than 500 flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Sunday morning while also canceling nearly 30 flights due to the Charlotte area’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threats. It was much worse in Texas, where almost 2,000 flights were either delayed or canceled due to the tornadoes. At ​Dallas-Fort Worth International, 1,087 flights were affected by the weather, while at ​Dallas Love Field, 222 flights were impacted, and at Houston Bush Intercontinental, 604 flights were affected as well.

In several states, roads were closed, and severe damage was reported. At least five homes were impacted in Porter Heights, Texas, and the emergency crew conducted search-and-rescue operations there. In Liverpool, emergency officials reported that several homes were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the winds were so strong in Eastern Louisiana that trees and power lines were knocked down as reported winds reached ​81 mph in Fort Johnson, Vernon Parish, ​72 mph in Zwolle, Sabine Parish, and ​64 mph in Boyce, Rapides Parish.

