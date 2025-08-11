Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Throwing Sex Toys At A BIG3 Game May Lead To More Than An Ejection 'Somebody doing that, man, should really be kicked up out the building and not allowed back in,' Ice Cube says.







With the WNBA having a sex toy problem this season, BIG3 co-owner Ice Cube is taking a stern approach to something similar happening at one of his games.

On a recent appearance on REAL 92.3 LA, the rapper and entrepreneur was asked about the issue the WNBA was having with dildos being thrown on the court during games and what would happen if that occurred at a BIG3 game.

“Somebody doing that, man, should really be kicked up out the building and not allowed back in. I don’t know what people think they could get out of that.”

But that wasn’t all.

“Not only put ’em out, but touch him up a little bit on the way out. Let him remember, let anybody who do some stupid s**t like this know that it’s going to be consequences and repercussions,” he said.

According to USA Today, the controversy stemmed from a group of crypto enthusiasts and traders who recently launched the Green Dildo Coin. They purposely went into several arenas with the intent to “disrupt” the games to bring attention to the meme coins.

“We didn’t do this because, like, we dislike women’s sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous,” a spokesperson told USA Today. “Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We’ve seen it in the NFL, we’ve seen it in hockey, you know…fans doing random things to more or less create attention.”

There have been two arrests made related to these incidents, but the crypto spokesman said those people were not associated with the group. As of Aug. 7, there have been reports of as many as six games featuring dildos being thrown.

