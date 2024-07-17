Legal by Stacy Jackson Woman Hits Irv Gotti With Sexual Assault Lawsuit The lawsuit alleges incidents of sexual assault and abuse spanning from 2020 to 2022.









A lawsuit filed in Miami alleges sexual assault and abuse against music producer Irv Gotti by a 54-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit details alleged incidents of sexual assault and abuse spanning from 2020 to 2022 across the multiple locations, including Miami and Atlanta, as well as the Caribbean country of Saint Martin. Filed on July 11 in Miami-Dade, the lawsuit obtained by The Miami New Times, claims the alleged abuse led to severe emotional trauma and injuries that continue to affect the woman presently.

“As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward,” the lawsuit states.

The woman reportedly met Gotti at a poker tournament in 2020, leading to a trip to Saint Martin where the alleged sexual assault began. The lawsuit claims the Queens, New York native coerced the woman into sexual acts, threatening to send her home if she refused. It further describes a two-year relationship marked by alleged abuse and unwanted sexual acts. Incidents of alleged sexual assault are detailed in Miami and Atlanta, including forced sexual acts in an elevator and an Uber. The lawsuit also accuses Gotti of slander, claiming he has damaged her reputation in Los Angeles.

The Murder Inc. Records co-founder has faced controversy before. In 2022, singer Ashanti called him a “narcissist,” according to BLACK ENTERPRISE, disputing his claims of a past romantic relationship in the early 2000s. In the late ’90s, Gotti and his brother established Murder Inc., drawing inspiration from a brief collaboration between Hip-Hop heavyweights Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule. Operating under Def Jam Recordings, the label propelled artists like Ashanti and Ja Rule to stardom. However, Murder Inc.’s ascent was marred by allegations of money laundering, with the Gotti brothers facing accusations of funneling drug money through the label. Both were eventually acquitted of all criminal charges.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial. As of July 15, Gotti had not listed an attorney for this case.

RELATED CONTENT: Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’