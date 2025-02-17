Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shaboozey Wants Record Labels To Better Support Artists With Financial Help And Health Insurance Shaboozey reflected on his own struggle to receive health care when he was signed to a major label.







As artists call out the lopsided support from their record labels, Shaboozey is also speaking out on what musicians need.

The past year has been monumental for Shaboozey. The country artist broke records with his smash #1 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and a feature on Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” album. However, the singer is no stranger to the hardships faced when first breaking into the industry.

In an interview with AOL on his Cash App collaboration, Shaboozey shared how record labels could do better to support artists.

“I think labels and executives do put a lot of pressure on artists. It’s a lot having to create, go into a studio, have all these ideas… Be weird, be fresh, take care of your mental health, take care of your physical health and then, on top of that, [you] have to make sure you’re doing the little things like taxes or insurance,” explained the country star. “Those are regular things that adult humans have to do to survive, but I think labels can ease the process for the artists who are out there day in and day out being front-facing. We need supporters.”

Shaboozey is partnering with Cash App to release its Tortoise card, a prepaid debit card, for money management. While doing so, he reflected on struggling with his own health and wellness despite being signed to a major label.

He continued, “I remember times where I was under the weather and needed medical support… I was like, “I’m not even insured even though I’m signed to a big label!” I didn’t even know if we got benefits. I think there needs to be a conversation surrounding artists’ financial health and well-being.”

Although the 29-year-old has earned success, he still noted how predatory record labels can be in regards to their artists.

He added, “A lot of artists are taken advantage of, and it’s really mentally and emotionally draining, no matter what level you’re at.”

Since breaking into mainstream music, Shaboozey’s new goal is to be financially secure. Now, he advocates for financial empowerment within and beyond the entertainment industry. In doing so, Shaboozey is standing with his fellow artists in their stance for labels to support them back.

