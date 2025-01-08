Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé Surpasses Bruce Springsteen For No. 1 Spot On Official Americana Chart Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" is returning to the top charts following her Christmas Day performance.







Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter has returned to the No.1 spot on the Official Americana chart, knocking Bruce Springsteen to the No. 2 spot.

The decorated Grammy winner’s country debut returned to the No. 1 spot this week now making it six nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot, Forbes reports. Amid Bey’s return to the top spot, she knocks Springsteen’s Best Of compilation album down a notch.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter has spent a total of 40 weeks on the Official Americana chart, with 39 of those weeks in the top 10 and only one week at No. 11. In addition to her No. 1 place on the Official American chart. Cowboy Carter is No. 2 on the Official Country Artists chart, No. 100 on the Main Albums list, and No. 85 on the Official Album Downloads.

The 2024 album has been climbing back up the charts since the “Texas Hold’ Em” singer performed the country album during the NFL Christmas Day halftime show at the game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 13-minute performance saw Beyonce perform songs from her Cowboy Carter album for the first time – including her reboots of “Jolene” and “Blackbird” and “Levi Jeans” single with Post Malone. Others who made appearances to perform with Queen Bey include rising country music stars Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, And Reyna Roberts.

Her daughter Blue Ivy came out to dance with her mom, and others who had cameos include Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, Bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman, Jr., Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015, Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh.

Beyoncé helped increase NFL Christmas Day viewership, with the game attracting over 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Christmas Day NFL game on record (since 2001) within the 18-34 demographic.

