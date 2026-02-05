Shaboozy Admits He ‘Should Have Been More Intentional’ Before Saying Immigrants ‘Built This Country’ During Grammy Speech

Country music star Shaboozy is now saying he “should have been more intentional” before saying that immigrants “built this country” in his Grammy acceptance speech.

Shaboozy, born Collins Chibueze, took to social media on Feb. 3 to address the backlash in an open letter after his emotional speech for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Jelly Roll, in which he said that “immigrants built this country.”

“To be clear, I know and believe that we—Black people, have also built this country,” Shaboozy tweeted. “My words were not meant to erase, diminish, or overlook that truth, and I sincerely apologize for how they came across. That history, sacrifice, and resilience are undeniable, and I should have been more intentional in honoring that in my moment on stage.”

A letter from me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/DgcOavMHjx — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) February 3, 2026

Shaboozey aslo reflected on the significance of being the first Black artist to win the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group. He described the moment as “not just my achievement—it is a continuation of Black history,” adding that it “stands on the shoulders of those who fought, created, and paved the way long before me This moment belongs to all of us.”

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker highlighted his commitment to “lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible.”

“I am proud to be a part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life,” he concluded in his statement.

Shaboozey, who was born and raised in Virginia to Nigerian parents who immigrated to the U.S., came under fire after his Grammy speech.

While accepting his award, he praised his mother, noting that she “worked three to four jobs just to provide for me and my four siblings as an immigrant in this country,” before expanding his comments to address immigration more broadly.

shaboozey shouts out immigrants in his speech after winning his first grammy for best country duo/group performance.



“Immigrants built this country … you give this country colour.”



his mother is an immigrant and worked 30 years as a registered nurse in a psych ward. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aSIfIcAgeT — 🫶🏽🤎 (@wateryonce) February 1, 2026

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them,” the singer said. “For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it.

“Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories, and your traditions. You give America color, I love y’all so much. Thank you,” he added.

RELATED CONTENT: Mickey Guyton Reflects On ‘Black Like Me’ And The Road Country Music Still Has To Travel