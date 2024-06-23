Sha’Carri Richardson Qualifies For Paris Olympics After Winning 100-Meter Race

Sha’Carri Richardson has won her latest race and now qualifies for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

According to USA Today, Richardson won her latest race by clocking the fastest time this year for the women’s 100 meters with a time of 10.71 seconds.

Sha’Carri Richardson runs the fastest 100m in the world this year to qualify for the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/ke9xz7EZ7H — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

CNN reports that Richardson accomplished the feat on June 22 at the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Although Richardson didn’t have an explosive start, she bypassed the other sprinters at 60 meters and defeated her opponents with no ease when she crossed the finish line first.

“This time around, I feel as if it was more — definitely still confident, still my exciting, normal self, but more so the overwhelming feeling of joy,” Richardson said after she completed the race, according to USA Today.

She easily ran past Melissa Jefferson, who came in behind Richardson when she ran a personal-best 10.80. Twanisha Terry came in the No. 3 spot with a time of 10.98. All three sprinters, who train together are heading to the Paris Olympics.

“It definitely confirmed the year we’ve been training for. We’ve been preparing for this moment, it’s a full circle moment,” Richardson said. “We’re grateful and appreciative and I’m super excited to grow and build from this momentum that we’ve already established.”

Richardson previously qualified for the Olympics but was suspended after a failed drug test and was left off the roster for the team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“Everything I’ve been through is everything I’ve been through to be in this moment right now,” Richardson said. “And I would say going into the (Olympics), I don’t put a time on myself, I just know that if I execute and run the race that I trained and prepared for, the time comes with it. I’m just excited to go out there and run a well-executed race.”

