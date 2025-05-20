Shameik Moore Joins Cast Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ In Final Season

Shameik Moore has been added to the 50 Cent-produced Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast, which is entering its fifth and final season.

The series, part of the Power Universe on the STARZ network, is ending its run as the prequel to the original Power series, which debuted in 2019. Moore will be playing a new character named Branford “Breeze” Frady. The actor promises fans are in for a “wild ride” when they see how the character shifts the story dynamics.

“The ‘Power’ Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment, and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze,” said Moore in a written statement. “I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

The series revolves around a young drug dealer named Kanan Stark (originally played by 50 Cent in the original Power series and currently being played by Mekai Curtis) who was an associate of two main characters, James St. Patrick and Tommy Egan. In Power, Kanan reappears to cause havoc for his former associates in the later seasons. Power Book III: Raising Kanan tells the origin story of Kanan and his beginning in the drug game.

Breeze was mentioned during the Power series, so fans of the show may remember that he was a drug kingpin for whom Kanan, St. Patrick, and Egan worked while they were coming up in the game.

“It was always my intention that ‘Raising Kanan’ would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at STARZ and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew, and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019. Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher,” said Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer, and showrunner, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

All four seasons of the show can be viewed via the STARZ streaming app, while the current season can be seen on STARZ.

RELATED CONTENT: Preston Mutanga Is The 14-Year-Old Behind Viral Lego ‘Spider-Verse’ Scene