Keke Palmer, Shannon Sharpe, And More Hit The Stage To Accept Their Webby Awards

The 28th annual Webby Awards took place on Monday, May 13, where Keke Palmer, Shannon Sharpe, Jerrod Carmichael, and more hit the stage to accept their accolades.

A few of the year’s top internet personalities, visionaries, and activists attended the star-studded ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City where Palmer, Sharpe, Carmichael, Laverne Cox, and many more took home big honors. The event was hosted by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin who brought the funny with her opening monologue, nightlong jokes, and spoof of Meatloaf’s classic song “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

“Tonight we’ll be honoring the best in websites, apps, podcasts, games, and branded entertainment. Basically, we are honoring all the best ways to procrastinate,” Ruffin jokingly told the crowd.

Her take on Meatloaf’s classic 1993 ballad comedically sent a farewell to the people, places, and things that have become “obsolete or uncool,” like Tesla Cybertrucks, Truth Social, NFTs, and rapper Drake. Palmer looked stunning in a cream-colored corset with a matching satin skirt. She was present to accept her Webby Special Achievement Award for the success of her platforms “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and KeyTV.

“I’m blessed to do this,” Palmer said during her speech.

President of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, presented Sharpe with the Webby Advocate of the Year Award and applauded the NFL champion for his impact on sports commentary, advocacy, and the success of his “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“No one is requiring him to give back to the world. But Shannon does so because he requires himself to do so,” Johnson said.

Comedian Lil Rel Howery presented Carmichael with the Webby Outstanding Comedic Performance Award. The “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” star accepted the award while telling the audience to “risk everything every time.”

Actress and activist Laverne Cox moved the audience with her acceptance speech for the Webby Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Podcasts. She credited “The Laverne Cox Show” for being “Healing, collective trauma, necessary, possible.”

