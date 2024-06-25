Women by Stacy Jackson Dr. Shanté Williams Named First Woman Of Color To Lead Opera Carolina Dr. Williams has served on Opera Carolina's board of directors and sponsored past productions for the company.









Opera Carolina has appointed Dr. Shanté Williams as its new general director, marking a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman and person of color to lead the Charlotte, North Carolina opera company since its establishment in 1948.

Dr. Williams, who has served on Opera Carolina’s board of directors, will assume her role on July 1, succeeding James Meena, according to Opera Wire. “I look forward to leading the business operations as Maestro Meena continues to serve as Artistic Director,” Williams said. “With a dynamic staff and passionate board, we will embrace and expand the company’s role as a leader in Charlotte’s artistic community and an agent for healing, inspiration, and joy.”

On behalf of the entire board of directors, Carol Kendrick, the Board Chair, shared her excitement about the appointment. “As a Charlotte native, she brings to the role a track record of success in fundraising and business, and we were collectively impressed by her extensive credentials and past support of Opera Carolina.” Dr. Williams’ appointment comes at a crucial time, as the company emerges from the challenges posed by the pandemic. Her leadership is expected to propel Opera Carolina to new heights of excellence while strengthening its position as a cornerstone of Charlotte’s artistic community.

The Charlotte businesswoman brings a wealth of experience to her new position. As the CEO of Black Pearl Vision and its parent company, Black Pearl Global Investments, she oversees a $25 million venture capital fund. Her Linkedin profile reflects an academic background that is equally impressive, with degrees from Winston-Salem State University, Queen’s University of Charlotte, and a doctorate in integrated biomedical science from The Ohio State University.

Her involvement with Opera Carolina extends beyond her board position. In 2023, Opera Carolina recognized Dr. Williams on Instagram for her contributions to Pre-Curtain Dinners and for serving as a main sponsor for the production of Mary Cardwell Dawson, featuring renowned opera star Denyce Graves.

