Shaq Surprises Atlanta Boys And Girls Club Gala With $20K Gifts To ‘Youth Of The Year’ Winners

Shaquille O’Neal gave $20,000 to two accomplished teens in Metro Atlanta.

The NBA legend personally attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s Youth of the Year Gala to offer the gift. The Nov. 7 event, which honored two exemplary members of the Metro Atlanta chapter, is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The Youth of the Year program celebrates outstanding teenagers who are a part of the Boys and Girls Club community. The honor recognizes their exceptional leadership, academic excellence, and community service, with public speaking and career readiness skills strengthened through the months-long initiative.

Shaq spoke at the gala and shared the impact the Boys and Girls Clubs had on him.

“This organization changed my life, just like it’s changing the lives of every young person who walks through the blue doors in Atlanta today,” O’Neal said, according to a press release. “When I was growing up, the Ccub was my safe place. It was a place that made room for my big dreams and connected me with people who believed in me, like Ms. Banks.”

He also emphasized how leadership starts today, regardless of one’s age, status, or title. He encouraged attendees to set an example for others.

A surprise guest at the event, Shaq announced the five finalists for the award. Atlanta news anchor Monica Pearson hosted the gala. The theme: “The Power Of Now.”

Along with Shaq’s gifts, the two winners received scholarships. The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA), supported by public figures and local leaders alike, utilizes this initiative to provide local youth with the opportunity to aim higher.

