Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Shaq Wants To Invest In New LSU Arena To Support Alma Mater And Baton Rouge However, the project may face setbacks over the controversies surrounding its firm developer, Oak View Group.







Shaq will give back to his alma mater of Louisiana State University in a unique way. The NBA legend will become an investor in the new arena at LSU.

Shaq revealed his intentions to sign on as an early investor in the project Aug. 22. The development will reportedly cost $400 million to support to the Baton Rouge school’s Division 1 athletic teams. According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the 53-year-old released a statement on his high hopes for the arena.

“LSU and Baton Rouge deserve a world-class arena, and I’m very excited to endorse Oak View Group’s plan,” wrote the entrepreneur. “I’ve worked with OVG in venues across the country (with my Big Chicken brand), and they are the best partners and great operators. I look forward to becoming the first investor to help bring this new venue to Baton Rouge and LSU.”

Shaq has become known for his business acumen as much as his basketball career. While also a sports analyst, the “Inside the NBA” co-host has a variety of investments and brand deals that have made him a media personality.

However, the project has not officially begun despite Shaq’s pledged involvement. While he hopes his public statement will seal the deal, no agreement has been finalized with Oak View Group, the controversial firm developer involved. LSU Athletics has also stated that the proposed project remains in a “due diligence review” before it requests any government approval.

Oak View Group has received some scrutiny as its ex-CEO, Tim Leiweke, was indicted by the Department of Justice. Leiweke currently faces accusations for his alleged role in a “bid-rigging scheme” for the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The firm owns and operates multiple venues globally, but has other pending cases as well. In particular, they are involved in an antitrust case against Ticketmaster, in which they were called a “pimp” for its parent company of Live nation.

For their involvement in the new LSU arena, local voices have already criticized the project due to the lack of transparency surrounding its development. However, the arena could open as early as 2029 if Shaq and fellow parties secure the deal.

While Shaq has remained mum about Oak View’s ominous history, multiple factors play a role in whether or not construction will get off the ground in Baton Rouge.

