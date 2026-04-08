Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shaq Introduces Dunkman League Debuting Summer 2026 'These athletes are innovators, and DUNKMAN is going to give them a global stage, real stakes, and a chance to build careers doing what they love.'







The excitement of the dunk in the NBA has been missing from the league for many years, but Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has the answer to combat those who miss those glory days. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a partnership with Shaq to launch “DUNKMAN,” the first professional league focused on dunking.

The new league is slated to start this summer and is being brought to you by Shaq, Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), and TNT Sports, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company. The DUNKMAN league drew its inspiration from the success of last year’s television series of the same name. It will transform dunk competitions into a professional sport, giving athletes from around the world the opportunity to show off their abilities.

“These athletes are innovators, and DUNKMAN is going to give them a global stage, real stakes, and a chance to build careers doing what they love,” says the former Orlando Magic player in a written statement. “We are transforming dunking from a one-night contest to the fastest growing professional sport off two feet.”

Shaq will also serve as the league’s commissioner when it debuts.

The league will feature 24 of the best dunkers in a brand-new league format. There will be four group-stage events where competitors will battle for a spot in the DUNKMAN World Championship. The winner will take home a $500,000 grand prize and the title of DUNKMAN World Champion.

Fans will be able to watch the competition live across TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. Followers can also view additional content across the league’s social channels, as well as Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and YouTube.

“At TNT Sports, we aim to reach fans at the intersection of sports and culture, and the DUNKMAN league will allow us to showcase that convergence through the creativity and personalities of the best dunkers in the world,” said Craig Barry, chief content officer, TNT Sports. “Partnering with Shaquille to build the first professional dunk league lets us create and amplify moments that excite our fans and extends through across our platforms.”

Interested fans can get information about the league on the DUNKMAN website at www.dunkman.com and across social channels @dunkmanofficial.

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