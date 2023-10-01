Shaq Signs Deal Bringing 20 Locations Of His Big Chicken Franchise To Michigan

Shaquille O’Neal and his Big Chicken restaurant chain has been rapidly expanding over the last few years, and he recently inked a deal that will bring 20 more locations to the state of Michigan.

As Franchise Times reported, Big Chicken and H&D Group Investments are partnering to bring franchise locations to several Michigan cities, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, and Saginaw. H&D Group gave a statement to WNEM-TV signifying their commitment to the Big Chicken brand.

“Aside from its star-powered backing from Shaquille O’Neal, Big Chicken has a ‘wow’ factor that is rare to come by. I’ve had the privilege of trying a variety of menu offerings at different Big Chicken locations, and both the quality and flavor have been exceptional each time,” explained a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments. “It was an easy decision to bring the concept to Michigan, and we’re excited to be a part of the brand.”

Yahoo reports that the Michigan expansion follows similar expansions in Texas, California, Nevada, and Washington, among other markets. O’Neal relocated back to his home state of Texas ahead of the push into Texas beginning in 2021, which culminated in 2023 with an expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Local Profile reported back in February that Big Chicken was expected to open as many as 56 locations across the Lone Star State and speculated that since O’Neal had recently purchased a home in Collin County, a location in that area could be feasible.

O’Neal brought several franchise locations to the Houston area beginning in June 2023. The grand opening of his first Houston area store located on Westheimer Blvd was so big the fire marshal had to shut it down. Houston Press reported that the basketball luminary turned businessman was thankful for the turnout, saying, “I’ve been living here for 30 years.”

He paused ­to sign a card being held up by a young boy, and added, “I just want to thank the people of Houston for coming out. I love the turnout, but if it was ten people or one hundred people, I’m going to be thankful.”

O’Neal also took the time to explain where the concept for his restaurant comes from. “This is my creation—Excuse me, this is my mama’s creation. Coming where we come from, me and this little guy had to eat chicken a lot,” Shaq laughed and motioned toward his almost seven-foot-tall brother.



Shaq continued, “Chicken sandwiches, chicken tacos, chicken everything. When the opportunity came to create this franchise, we had a meeting and sold over 250. This is the first to open in Houston. I just wanted people to come out, so I’m paying for everything today. Try it. If you like it, cool. If you don’t let me know why because we want to make this one of the best restaurants out here.”

