Shaq Drops $20K At Charity Event For Mom To Watch John Legend And Jennifer Hudson Perform

Talk about a Mama’s boy. Shaquille O’Neal, widely known as Shaq, has dropped $20,000 for his mom to watch John Legend and Jennifer Hudson perform from an exclusive view.

During his fundraising event “The Event,” Shaq enticed attendees to bid generously during the live auction by offering a hefty price for his mother to watch the EGOT-winning artists sing at a private table, as confirmed by People. The charitable cause was part of his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, with performers also included Dan+Shay, and Anderson .Paak.

The fundraising concert, held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand and hosted by Joel McHale, had the 51-year-old get the costly seat ready for his mother, who expressed much delight at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

However, the front-row experience was not the only thing the athlete-turned-entrepreneur opened his wallet for. His second bid was toward a luxurious vacation in Bora Bora, which he won for the not-so modest price of $50,000. Thankfully, the money spent, totally $70,000 just from the NBA Hall of Famer, was all going toward a good cause.

His eponymous-named foundation seeks to help vulnerable youth bridge opportunities to better their lives. Established in 2019, the foundation also hosts an annual fundraiser, deemed “The Event,” which brings out a star-studded guest list to raise money for its charitable efforts. The live auction grants its affluent attendees the chance to bid on unforgettable experiences, such as a day with Shaq or a round of golf with Mark Wahlberg. One of the priciest celebrity experiences was attending an Inter Miami soccer game with sports legend David Beckham, which naturally went for $40,000 to a lucky bidder.

The ultimate basketball star took to Instagram and even shared a snippet of the high-profile concert, thanking his “brother,” John Legend, for the incredible performance.

In his third iteration of “The Event,” Shaq promised that the stakes will only be raised to have an even better time than the last.

“We raised the bar last year, and The Third Event promises to do the same. I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time,” he wrote. “I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives. I’m also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let’s make this another night to remember!”

