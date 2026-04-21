Brooklyn Man Arrested In 2021 Acid Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

A Brooklyn man has been arrested after being accused of plotting a 2021 acid attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Shaquille Coke was charged in March with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawfully possessing noxious materials. He is being held without bail.

A second man, Terrell Campbell, was arrested and charged in February with throwing acid in Nafia Ikram’s face outside her Long Island home on March 17, 2021.

The district attorney’s office accused Coke of orchestrating the attack carried out by his associate on Ikra, then a 21-year-old college student.

Campbell, now 29, allegedly threw a cup of liquid that contained 70% sulfuric acid when he approached Ikram. She suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face, arms, wrists, shoulders, right eye, and esophagus.

Ikram still has poor vision and scarring on her face and suffers from emotional trauma.

Investigators gathered evidence over the past five years revealing that Coke met with Campbell an hour before the attack and drove him to the home.

According to CBS News, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that Coke and Ikram met as students at Hofstra University, but Ikram ended the brief relationship in February 2021.

Ikram informed the police that they had only gone out on two dates.

“His jealousy and obsession were the real motive behind this crime,” Donnelly said. “Coke thought she had been unfaithful while they were together, and he could not accept that the months-long relationship had run its course and it was over. He tried to trick Nafiah into admitting that she cheated on him.”

Donnelly said that Coke used a pseudonym to text Ikram and even called Ikram “Freddy Krueger” in the messages.

After Campbell’s arrest in February, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of noxious material. Coke pleaded not guilty and will be back in court in April and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

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