Shaquille O’Neal ‘Ashamed’ Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Allegedly Involved In Gambling Scheme

Shaquille O’Neal expressed disappointment in Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, both arrested in a federal gambling investigation, and also criticized fellow players who risk their careers with alleged illegal betting activities.

As the new NBA season got underway, news of the arrests prompted the sports world to weigh in on the accusations, and Shaq did not hold back when discussing the situation. While on air with fellow co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, the former center said that he has been involved in legal gambling by playing craps and roulette while in Las Vegas. But he was not gambling outside of the casinos.

“We all know the letter of the law when it comes to gambling and sports gambling, and I don’t want to sit up here like I’m some perfect guy,” O’Neal stated. “Every now and then, when I go to Vegas, I’ll play some craps and I’ll play some roulette but I never gambled at anyone’s house. Don’t know anything about poker.”

Shaq went on to say that although he knows Billups and used to play with former NBA player Damon Jones, who was also picked up for being involved in the gambling scheme, he did not understand why they would risk it all by putting their families and careers in jeopardy.

“I know Chauncey, I know Damon very well—I played with Damon—but I’m ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy.”

“There’s an old saying in the hood: all money ain’t good money. So if you’re making $9 million dollars, how much more do you need?”

"I'm ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy."@SHAQ reacts to the arrest of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones in a sports gambling investigation. pic.twitter.com/J8XtbpMqKI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2025

Billups is alleged to have participated in “rigged” poker games that took place in Manhattan, Miami, Las Vegas, and the Hamptons, according to officials. The games were attended by members of at least three of New York’s mafia families.

Authorities say Billups and Damon Jones, a former NBA player, were paid for their participation, with Jones requesting a partial prepayment of $2,500 before attending one of the poker games. Jones was also arrested.

Rozier, who was cleared by the league of gambling accusations, was accused of sharing information about players on a team’s roster with bettors before games were played.

The NBA has suspended both Billups and Rozier.

RELATED CONTENT: Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers’ Head Coach Chauncey Billups Arrested After Gambling Investigation