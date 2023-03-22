Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant Invest In Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports

Tiger Woods is making major moves in the sports media sector with his TMRW Sports venture. And now he’s adding some heavy hitters to help carry the load.

In August 2022, it was announced that Woods would partner with TMRW founders Mike McCarley and Rory McIlrory to launch the company that would “build technology-focused projects with a progressive approach to sports, entertainment and media.” The company, which is slated to officially debut in 2024, will also feature a tech-infused golf league – one that Woods is particularly excited about.

“As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports,” Woods said in a statement about the partnership. “We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf.”

It seems that the five-time Masters champion’s involvement has caught the attention of some fellow sports legends. Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant (alongside his partner Rich Kleiman for their company 35V) have joined TMRW Sports as investors, according to a blog post. “The broadening appeal of what we are building with TMRW Sports continues to gain momentum as we welcome more investors with Shaq, Kevin and Dwyane to our team,” said McCarley, according to the blog post.

“As champions, they understand what it takes to build a great team. And I welcome their leadership, insight, and enthusiasm for what we’re developing as we reimagine sports through the lens of a new generation of connected fans. Plus, I can’t wait for the company pickup games.”

TMRW already boasts big names with the likes of Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul, and Jayson Tatum.