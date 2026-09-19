Shareef O'Neal (Photo: Getty Images) Fashion & Beauty by Sidnee Michelle Shareef O’Neal Debuts First Shareef By Shaq Collection At NYFW The collection is Shareef O’Neal’s first major project since taking on a creative director role with Shaq Brand.







Shareef O’Neal is expanding his role within Shaq Brand with the debut of the first Shareef by Shaq footwear collection, bringing a new generation of designs to the company built around his father Shaquille O’Neal’s basketball legacy, Hypebeast reports.

Shaq Brand and the younger O’Neal previewed the collection during New York Fashion Week, according to the outlet. The launch comes as Shaquille O’Neal gives his son a larger role in the brand, with plans to expand its footwear offerings beyond traditional performance basketball sneakers.

The collection is Shareef O’Neal’s first major project since taking on a creative director role with Shaq Brand, according to House of Heat.

Among the designs is an unnamed lifestyle sneaker featuring a cupsole, thick laces, and a removable zippered shroud. The shoe also incorporates a redesigned version of Shaq Brand’s signature Dunkman logo.

Other footwear previewed includes updated versions of the Devastator and 4XT and a lightweight, running-inspired model featuring perforated side panels and a molded sole. The additions build on Shaq Brand’s existing footwear lineup, which includes updated versions of the Dunkman 1.0, Reign, and Devastator.

Shareef O’Neal also incorporated elements of his personal story and his father’s basketball career into the collection. A zipper featured on the upper of some designs was inspired by the scar from the open-heart surgery he underwent in 2018. The collection also features an open-heart “R” logo.

Four snaps incorporated into select designs carry a dual meaning, representing the four chambers of the human heart and Shaquille O’Neal’s four NBA championships, according to the outlet.

The collection aims to broaden Shaq Brand’s identity as Shareef O’Neal assumes a larger creative role and introduces lifestyle footwear alongside the company’s basketball-focused products.

Official release dates and pricing for the Shareef by Shaq collection have not been announced.

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