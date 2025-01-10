Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shaw University Hires Lamar Manigo To Lead Football Program The new head coach returns to the university after previously holding the position of the Bears offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2021







Shaw University announced that it is bringing back a former employee to lead its football program.

The HBCU has hired Lamar Manigo as the new head football coach of the Shaw Bears. He is making a return to Shaw University, where he previously held the position of the Bears’ offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2021 when he led the team to some of their best offensive statistical seasons in the school’s history.

Shaw University Names Lamar Manigo as Head Football Coach https://t.co/aA9LYPh1lg #ShawU | #BearWithUs — Shaw Athletics (@ShawBears) January 7, 2025

“I am honored and excited to return to Shaw University as head football coach,” said Manigo in a written statement. “This is a homecoming for me, and I look forward to working with our talented student-athletes to build a program that makes our university and alumni proud.”

The head coach is going back to Shaw after a stint with another HBCU, Virginia State University, where his position was assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. He played a major role in the school’s resurgence as they recently appeared in the 2024 CIAA championship game, as the number one seed, where they lost a close game to Virginia Union, 17-13, allowing Virginia Union to repeat as champions.

“We are happy to welcome Coach Lamar Manigo back to Shaw University,” said George Knox, Director of Athletics. “His passion for the game, dedication to mentoring student-athletes, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the football program. We are confident that he will lead the Bears to new heights.”

Manigo comes with a proven track record of success, along with a dedication to developing the skills of student-athletes both on and off the field.

The university has scheduled a press conference to introduce Manigo as the new head coach on January 21, 2025, when he will speak about his plans to make the program a success.

RELATED CONTENT: HBCU Students Say They Were Racially Profiled During Police Stop; South Carolina Sheriffs Say Otherwise