Education by Kandiss Edwards Virginia State University Becomes First HBCU With Accredited Social Work Program Virginia State University (VSU) is making HBCU history with new accredited program.







Virginia State University is setting itself apart, from other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU,) by adding a Master of Social Work Program. The advanced degree program will be the first Council of Social Work (CWSE)-accredited program, of its kind, offered at an HBCU.

The university announced the program’s accreditation, Nov. 21, on the school’s official website. The program has been active since 2022, yet it is only now receiving full accreditation. The CWSE is bestowing the accreditation retroactively to include previous semesters up to Fall 2022.

With the addition of the program, VSU’s mission is striving to educate culturally and socially competent mental health experts to help support and uplift their communities.

“Preparing graduates to systematically and strategically address the well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma. It is also committed to promoting human rights and social and economic justice through community engagement, advocacy, and collaborative scientific inquiry that impacts professional practice locally, nationally, and globally,” states the press release.

We are the first HBCU in the nation to offer a CSWE-accredited Master of Social Work program. Follow the link below for more details.https://t.co/0s5xzuarll#GreaterAtVSU pic.twitter.com/LjCIXEsxl2 — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) November 22, 2024

VSU is not the only HBCU winning in the academic landscape. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported on Jackson State University being the first HBCU to earn the Founder’s Award from the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

The NAI was founded in 2011 and has inducted over 700 Fellows. The organization promotes and honors creativity, diversity and invention. In order to join the prestigious organization a scholar must hold, at least, one U.S. patent.

JSU is a charter member of the organization and boasts multiple successful innovators, turned NAI fellows, in its ranks.

The 2012 inductee, Ernest Izevbigie, earned two patents that led to the creation of EdoBotanics. The dietary supplement helps cancer patients with the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Other inductees include 2017 fellow Kamal Ali, and 2018 fellow Danuta Leszczynska.

JSU President Marcus Thompson, acknowledged the honor, “This recognition further underscores our dedication to academic excellence, economic development, and societal progress. It is a significant milestone not just for JSU, but for all HBCUs and the state of Mississippi.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jackson State Leading HBCUs In Graduation Success Rates